Peak Bengaluru moment: Virtual receptionist at hotel sparks funny banter on social media

<p>Every now and then, we come across the 'Peak <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>' moments, showing how the Silicon City of India is leading the way in making the best use of technology for everyday activity.</p><p>In the latest instance, Delhi-based Ananya Narang, CEO of Entourage, who tried to check in to a hotel in the city, was received by a virtual receptionist on a computer screen with just two security guards protecting the property.</p><p>A woman on screen invited Narang and helped her with the check-in process.</p><p>"Peak Bengaluru Moment - A Virtual Receptionist :) Once I checked in, I realised the hotel had no staff except 2 security guards and 1-2 technicians. Everything was coordinated via trained hospitality staff sitting at their head office simultaneously managing multiple properties. You'll see this nowhere in India yet, except the Silicon Valley,'' Ananya Naranag said on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/linkedin">LinkedIn</a>.</p>.Another peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver installs office chair for extra comfort in his vehicle.<p>Narang's post on both LinkedIn and X garnered a lot of response on both social media platforms. While some applauded the innovative approach, others said the on-screen presence of the reception lacked warmth and true hospitality that can only be offered when speaking in person.</p>.<p><strong>Here are some of the responses of people on X:</strong></p><p>"It’s good, one resource is managing multiple hotels virtually," said Raghvendra Singh (@vibewithraghu) on X.</p><p>"Soory, I'd like to speak to a real human in person please," said Ved 🇮🇳 (@Vedant04840701) on X.</p><p>"jokes aside this seems disability friendly? could really employ people that cannot commute.," said avi (@avayayayayayaya) on X.</p><p>"Receptionist working from home (WFH) because of bengaluru traffic," said Khajamoinuddin khadri (@MoinuddinKhadri) on X.</p><p>"Not peak. Ridiculous moment. I would never ever step in to such a hotel," said Biswajeet Mahapatra (@20thwin_) on X.</p>