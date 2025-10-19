Menu
Heartwarming video: Students cheer as peon rings school bell one last time after 38 years of service

The video garnered over 27 million views and a flurry of comments, many users calling it an emotional and heartwarming moment.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 04:29 IST
India NewsTrending

