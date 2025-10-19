<p>Visuals of an emotional moment of a school peon ringing the bell for the last time after 38 years of service has now gone viral. The heartwarming video showed students of Bengaluru's Cottons school cheering and clapping for him as he rings the bell. </p><p>The video was posted on Instagram by user named amikutty_.</p><p>"After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell the man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence all part of the school’s heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell we celebrate him , Das uncle who made time itself feel familiar," the caption read.</p>.<p>The video garnered over 27 million views and a flurry of comments, many users calling it an emotional and heartwarming moment. </p><p>"Do I have any connection to this? No. BUT DID I CRY? yes," a user commented.</p><p>"Seeing Das uncle ring the bell reminded me of the school bells of my childhood. Back then, we would wait for the last bell to ring to go home," a second user commented.</p><p>Another wrote, "He would be feeling like an era has just crossed so fast in front his own eye and the bell rings in his ears for rest of his life. Salute for his long work."</p><p>"Beautiful video! Remember how much he would have given to each one of them to get this treatment," commented a fourth. </p><p>"Another day when a stranger has made me cry!," wrote a fifth.</p><p>"Another user commented, "Schools teaching this kind of gestures to students in important these days. So that kids learn to respect people and feel gratitude towards one who serves us."</p><p>"I'm crying. This video reminded me of my own school peon who was like family to us," commented a user.</p>