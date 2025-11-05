Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pharmacies still selling mislabelled ORS

Paediatricians say that while the problem of spurious ORS has come under public glare only recently, the medical community has long been aware of it.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 23:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 23:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolifePharmacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us