Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PM Modi in Bengaluru: No flying of drones within 5-km radius of aerospace park today

As per the order, since aerial objects can carry explosives, they can be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people, and destroy properties.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 19:18 IST

Unmanned objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems cannot be flown within a five-km radius of the KIADB aerospace park near the airport on Friday. 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued an order to this effect on Thursday. 

As per the order, since aerial objects can carry explosives, they can be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people, and destroy properties. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate Boeing's largest facility outside the US at the KIADB aerospace park near the Kempegowda International Airport. 

(Published 18 January 2024, 19:18 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaNarendra Modi

