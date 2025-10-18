<p>Bengaluru: The Shankarpuram police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against a minor boy for allegedly luring a 15-year-old girl with chocolates and ice cream and sexually assaulting her.</p><p>A senior police officer said the boy, a PU student from Rajasthan, and the victim, from Nepal, were neighbours. He had befriended the girl.</p><p><strong>Gave birth at home </strong></p>.<p>The incident came to light recently after the girl delivered a baby boy at home. Her parents, unaware of her pregnancy, rushed her to a hospital after she gave birth.</p>.Bengaluru college suspends student accused of rape; police confirm ‘no CCTV’ on floor where crime occurred.<p>Following a complaint, the Shankarpuram police registered a Pocso case, and the boy has been sent to a juvenile home.</p>