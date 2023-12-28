Police tighten New Year vigil in Bengaluru; to roll out blood tests for drug use

Bengaluru: As part of the New Year preparations across the city, the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in their respective zones will conduct audits at the jurisdictional level. Additional CCTVs will be sourced from private parties to enhance surveillance on New Year's Eve.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that these audits will determine the security requirements at the jurisdictional level and identify any additional security measures needed.
Blood tests
Blood tests for drug consumption will be introduced for the first time by the Bengaluru City Police. However, Dayananda clarified that these blood tests will only be administered to travellers involved in accidents, both fatal and non-fatal. Individuals involved in accidents will be taken to the hospital for necessary checks.
Regarding visitor information, the jurisdictional DCPs have been instructed to collect basic details such as names and contact numbers of people attending events or parties.
Dayananda added, "We have also instructed venues hosting parties to issue passes or allow entry based on the venue's capacity. These details will aid in preventing and tracing any untoward incidents."