Bengaluru: Policeman suspended for selling seized car

Bengaluru: A police inspector has been suspended pending further orders due to allegations of framing a person in a case and selling a seized car.
R Prakash, the inspector of Halasuru police station, was suspended by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. Prakash had recently been transferred from the DJ Halli police station, where the alleged incidents occurred.
According to a senior police officer, during Prakash’s tenure at DJ Halli, the police had seized a car in connection with a theft case. It was later discovered that the vehicle had been sold to someone else without the owner’s knowledge. In response to the owner’s complaint, the commissioner ordered an internal inquiry, which implicated Prakash.
The officer stated, “The inquiry report placed the blame on Prakash, leading to his suspension.”
Prakash also allegedly framed a person in a theft case as the prime suspect.