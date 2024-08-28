Post goes viral, sparks row over caste pride

Guruprasad D N, writer and proprietor of Aakruti Books, said people from the upper castes should be more aware of the privilege they enjoy. “We still don’t live in a caste-free society. Even in cities, many from the oppressed caste find it hard to rent homes. It is all right to be aware about your caste but you must remember the atrocities and oppression committed by such a system,” Guruprasad said.