Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pre-conception cell raises alarm over illegal foetal scans in Bengaluru

The government has made it compulsory for both government and private hospitals to use the ‘Balika’ website to register pregnant women undergoing scans.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 21:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruFemale foeticide

Follow us on :

Follow Us