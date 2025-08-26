Menu
Prime suspect in Bengaluru rowdy sheeter’s murder held at Delhi airport

Notably, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is also a suspect in the murder and has been questioned twice by the investigators.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:36 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 13:36 IST
