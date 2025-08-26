<p>Bengaluru: The prime suspect in the murder of notorious rowdy sheeter Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva was arrested by officials from the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>.</p><p>Notably, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is also a suspect in the murder and has been questioned twice by the investigators.</p><p>Jagadish alias Jagga was detained at the immigration by the officials as he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, allegedly from Sri Lanka. He was handed over to the CID officers and brought to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. He will be produced before a magistrate, where the CID will likely seek his custody.</p>.Man absconding in counterfeit currency racket arrested in Mangaluru.<p>Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva, 40, was brutally attacked and killed near his residence in Meanee Avenue Road in Bharathinagar in east Bengaluru on the night of July 15.</p><p>A total of 11 suspects were arrested by the Bengaluru police, including the five who initially surrendered, claiming responsibility for the crime, before the case was handed over to the CID for further probe. A look-out circular (LOC) was issued subsequently against Jagadish.</p><p>According to the sources aware of the probe, around 8.15 pm on July 15, moments after Shivakumar’s brutal murder, Jagadish fled to Chennai and then to Dubai via flight. He then moved around a few Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Thailand, before going to Sri Lanka and returning to India, the sources said.</p><p>CID will also investigate who funded Jagadish’s travel, along with his suspected key role in the murder, sources said.</p>