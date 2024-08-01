Property tax defaulters eager for One-Time Settlement stranded as BBMP server crashes  

Bengaluru: Hundreds of property tax defaulters thronged the BBMP's revenue and ward offices on the final day to avail the One-Time Settlement (OTS), only to be met with a dysfunctional server.
With the deadline set for July 31 and no extension granted, many residents were left waiting at the offices well into the night.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s property tax payment software began experiencing technical issues early Wednesday morning. While some property owners were stuck at the BBMP offices, others faced difficulties paying via online.
"We waited at the HRBR Layout revenue office from 3 pm, and with no sign of the system accepting payments, we left at 8 pm. Some are still waiting,” a senior citizen from Kammanahalli told DH. He urged the BBMP to extend the deadline to provide relief to approximately 500 families in his apartment complex.
Naeem Momin, Joint Commissioner of the Yelahanka Zone, confirmed that all zones were experiencing similar issues. “We have begun accepting cheques as the deadline will not be extended,” he said. “I am currently at the office and will remain here until midnight,” he added at 9 pm on July 31.
A BBMP revenue officer admitted that they had to handle significant public frustration as many waited helplessly. “We are cooperating despite the challenges, as this scheme is (also) crucial for the BBMP’s revenue,” the officer stated.
The BBMP has been struggling with technical glitches in its property tax payment software for the past week. Despite announcing extended hours until 9 pm on Wednesday, the surge in last-minute payments was unexpected.
The BBMP had introduced the OTS scheme to address approximately 4 lakh property tax defaulters who owe around Rs 500 crore. The scheme offered a 100 per cent reduction in interest and a 50 per cent reduction in penalties.
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of the BBMP’s Revenue Department, acknowledged that the server issues stemmed from the high volume of traffic. “We are working to resolve it,” he said.
Officials are expected to consult Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the possibility of extending the deadline, as requested by citizens.
Published 31 July 2024, 23:46 IST