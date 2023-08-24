Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Public toilets razed to make way for Kalyan Nagar metro station

The two well-maintained toilets fell under the KR Puram and Kacharakanahalli wards abutting the Outer Ring Road.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 21:48 IST

Namma Metro has razed two toilets to build a metro station in Kalyan Nagar, for which it reportedly compensated the BBMP.

But the civic body did not use the funds to rebuild the toilets in the vicinity, local residents said.

The two well-maintained toilets fell under the KR Puram and Kacharakanahalli wards abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Both had large usage since they were located in areas with high pedestrian and traffic movement.

While a BBMP official confirmed that the toilets, built several years ago, had been razed to build the metro station, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed that the station’s entry and exit points have been designated at the spots where the toilets existed.

The toilets were located on the Outer Ring Road. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 
Local residents said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should have built new toilets when it was aware of the demolition of the old ones. “It keeps failing time and again. Complaints, meetings, newspaper interviews, and high court orders are not yielding any results,” lamented a resident of the area.

Earlier this month, BBMP officials had been pulled up by the high court for its failure to have well-maintained public toilets. The court also sought a report on the measures taken to maintain and create more toilets.

The toilets were located on the Outer Ring Road. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 
(Published 23 August 2023, 21:48 IST)
BengaluruNamma Metro

