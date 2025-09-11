Bengaluru police places Puneeth Kerehalli under preventive arrest

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Wednesday placed Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli under preventive arrest, stating that he had refused to desist from criminal, communal and anti-social activities. </p>.<p>A police statement said Kerehalli had been accused in 14 serious cases and had persistently engaged in criminal activities. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Basavanagudi police booked him under Section 127 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and produced him before the Special Executive Magistrate, Bengaluru South. </p>.Bengaluru police bust theft gangs; recover vehicles & gold worth Rs 30 lakh.<p>He was asked to submit an undertaking that he would not engage in criminal and anti-social offences as well as activities that disrupt public peace and communal harmony. However, following his refusal to give such an undertaking, the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody. </p>.<p>A resident of KR Road in Bengaluru, Kerehalli runs Rashtriya Rakshana Pade, an obscure outfit that champions cow vigilantism. </p>