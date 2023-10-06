‘Purple Rides’ launched for passengers with disabilities

In a move to make autorickshaw rides inclusive and disability-friendly, Namma Yatri has launched the ‘Purple Rides’ initiative on their application, in collaboration with EnAble India, an NGO that works to empower people with disabilities.
Representatives from Juspay Technologies, the payments operating system behind Namma Yatri, and the NGO were joined by auto-rickshaw drivers and persons with disabilities at a press conference regarding the launch on Thursday.
The Namma Yatri application will now enable users to update their profiles as persons with disabilities. Upon clicking the purple-coloured prompt at the bottom of the homepage, a user is redirected to their profile page, where they can click on the option of requiring special assistance.
Currently, the application includes three disabilities — visual impairments, hearing impairments, and locomotor disabilities. There is an additional option of ‘Other’ for people with disabilities that are not listed or for senior citizens requiring ride assistance.
The assigned auto-rickshaw driver will be notified that their customer will require additional assistance and will help them out accordingly to complete the ride.
Shanti Raghavan, founder, EnAble India, explained that the goal was to have inclusive mobility because “the economy progresses when more people move”.
She explained that drivers of Namma Yatri have been trained with short video modules to operate with more empathy towards people with disabilities.
Links to these videos will pop up every time a person with disabilities chooses a ride. The application will also modify what the driver can do for each passenger — block the call button so drivers can text someone with hearing impairments, and prompt them to call if their passengers have visual impairments.
If the passenger has a locomotor disability, drivers will be encouraged to assist them to get in and out of the auto-rickshaw. “If someone is temporarily disabled or needs temporary care and assistance, they will also be able to avail that level of care, if needed, through this app,” Shanti told DH.
Drivers completing the ride get a purple badge to show they have aided a commuter.
However, there is no provision for a monetary incentive now.