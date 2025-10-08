Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PVR INOX launches ‘dine-in cinema’ in Bengaluru

The multiplex operator said the dine-in cinema is a first-of-its-kind experience where “blockbuster films meet gourmet dining”.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 15:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 15:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsInoxPVR Inox

Follow us on :

Follow Us