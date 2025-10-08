PVR INOX launches ‘dine-in cinema’ in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: PVR INOX on Wednesday launched 'dine-in cinema', claimed to be India’s first, at M5 ECity Mall here.</p>.<p>The multiplex operator said the dine-in cinema is a first-of-its-kind experience where “blockbuster films meet gourmet dining”.</p>.PVR INOX bets on FOCO model to expand footprint beyond metros.<p>"This format transforms the cinema into a lifestyle destination, giving audiences the freedom to enjoy chef-curated meals in-seat, without stepping out of the auditorium or even purchasing a movie ticket," PVR INOX said in a statement.</p>.<p>The dine-in concept at M5 ECity Mall is built around the idea that cinema should be more than a film and it should be a complete evening of entertainment, food, and comfort, it added.</p>.<p>Guests can choose from a range of curated in-house food and beverage brands, each designed to enhance the cinematic journey, it said.</p>.<p>There are different categories within the theatre such as Crosta, Cine Café, Dine-In, Steamestry, Wokstar, In-Between, Frytopia, Dogfather and Local Street.</p>.<p>These categories offer a range of food right from Pizzas, to meals, steamed delicacies, stir-fried food, burgers, sandwiches, hotdogs and local cuisines.</p>.<p>PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, “With the launch of our new multiplex at M5 ECity Mall, we are inviting audiences to experience cinema in an entirely new way.</p>.<p>From India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant to immersive technology and thoughtfully curated food experiences, this property brings everything our guests love under one roof, he added.</p>.<p>The multiplex is equipped with state-of-the-art cinema technology. Every auditorium features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and 4K Laser projection, the statement said.</p>.<p>The Big Pix auditorium houses a large 4K Laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D, delivering visuals at a scale and clarity that few theatres can match. </p>