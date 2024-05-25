Home
Pvt water tanker mows down 50-yr-old man in Bengaluru

The Hebbal traffic police detained the 20-year-old driver Hussain Bhasha, impounded the vehicle, and sent a notice to the owner of the tanker.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 20:23 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: A private water tanker ran over a 50-year-old man in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru, on Thursday night.

The Hebbal traffic police detained the 20-year-old driver Hussain Bhasha, impounded the vehicle, and sent a notice to the owner of the tanker.

An investigating officer said the victim, Ravi, was walking on the side of the road with his son when the reversing water tanker ran over him on 6th Cross Road, Amruthahalli, around 9.30 p.m. Ravi sustained injuries to his chest and thigh, while his son escaped unhurt. Ravi died on the way to the hospital.

Police have filed an FIR against the driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the IPC.

Published 24 May 2024, 20:23 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

