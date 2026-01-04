Menu
QR code display cards mandatory in Bengaluru autos

These QR codes will be linked to the Astram App and will be installed in all autos on a mandatory basis, said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:49 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 21:49 IST
