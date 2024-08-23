Bangalore Queer film festival opens on August 23, to screen 50 movies

The Bangalore Queer Film Festival, currently in its 14th edition, kicks off today at Medai — The Stage, Koramangala.
The three-day community-funded festival will screen feature films, documentaries, experimental films and short films. The 50 films scheduled to be showcased “reframe the narrative, give voice to the unheard and challenge the mainstream ideas to represent the queer experience,” says Poornima Kumar, who’s part of the organising committee of BQFF.
Some of the highlights include the Kannada language feature film ‘Dvamdva’, which revolves around the life of a female-impersonating Yakshagana actor Chukki in the coastal city of Udupi. In the Meiti language film ‘Oneness’ from Manipur, director Priyakanta Laishram portrays the tussle between religion and sexuality. The festival will cover multiple languages from Malayalam, Gujarati, Marwadi and Punjabi to Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Pahari dialects.
A number of foreign language films will also be screened. They include Geraldine Ottier’s ‘Lo Non Sono Nessuno’ (I’m Not a Nobody, Italian); Chica Andrade’s ‘Estamos Todos Aqui’ (We Are All Here, Portuguese); Dorothy Cheung’s ‘Heart Murmurs’ (Cantonese) and Lydia Matata’s ‘Sungura’ (Swahili) among others.
Until August 25, 9 am to 7.30 pm. At Medai — The Stage, Koramangala. For details, visit bqff.in.
