Rain brings down 305 electric poles in city

Bengaluru: The rain that lashed the city on Friday has caused significant damage to the Bescom infrastructure.
According to an assessment of the situation, Bescom officials said that close to 305 electric poles and 57 transformers were damaged after the rains on Friday across Bescom jurisdiction. The officials, who assessed the situation, said that the repair costs of the infrastructure could go up to Rs 118.50 lakh.
The officials are busy taking up repair works and the Bescom, in a statement, said that power has been restored at most of the places that were affected. In a few places, tree branches had caused damage to electric poles and these have been cleared and the poles have been replaced.
Published 04 May 2024, 22:41 IST