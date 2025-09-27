Rajputs in Bengaluru gear up for Dasara

<p>Bengaluru: The Rajput community in Bengaluru is celebrating Dasara in a <br>big way.</p>.<p>A large number of Rajputs have made Bengaluru and Karnataka their home for generations. They speak Hindi at home but have also mastered Kannada.</p>.Two-day Dasara Utsava in Sahakaranagara begins today.<p>On Ashtami, which falls on September 29, the Rajput Sabha will install a large idol of Durga, revered as the goddess of the Rajput race, at Rajput Bhavan in Vasanthnagar. The immersion of the idol will take place on October 2, according to the organisers.</p>