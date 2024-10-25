Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Rakesh, I know you are cheating': This cosmetic brand's unique advertising has left Bengalureans amazed

'To not make this a reality take care of your skin,' read the Google form of the brand whose unique ad campaigning has made it a talk of the town.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Credit: DH Photo

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 09:46 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnatakaKarntaka NewsAdvertisementTrendingCosmetics

Follow us on :

Follow Us