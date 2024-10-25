'Rakesh, I know you are cheating': This cosmetic brand's unique advertising has left Bengalureans amazed

<p>"Rakesh, I know you are cheating on me with Shreya," read a poster with a QR code pasted on several pillars in Bengaluru. Below the code was an appeal to scan the QR and a warning which read "I have the proof! The picture don't lie."</p><p>You would never guess what you will get when you actually scan the QR code. </p><p>The poster is an advertisement for a cosmetic brand called TILT. Scanning the QR leads you to a Google form where you can register yourself to avail a 50 per cent discount offered by the brand.</p><p>"To not make this a reality take care of your skin," read the Google form of the brand whose unique ad campaigning has made it a talk of the town. </p>.Ratan Tata's will: Philanthropist leaves 'unlimited' care for pet dog Tito, provisions for house staff, butler .<p>The LinkedIn page of TILT cosmetics says it is a Bengaluru-based firm and "aims to revolutionize skincare with premium, multi-functional products crafted for the discerning skintellectual."</p><p>Such distinctive ads have been an integral part of the marketing strategy of brands as they help grab the attention of the regular customers as well as new shoppers. </p>.<p>One of the iconic ads was McDonald's which gave a whole new meaning to fast food. In a print ad, the brand featured an array of the fast food chain's iconic burgers rendered at high speed, and despite the design being as simplistic as a set of horizontal lines, the products remain distinguishable. </p><p>The marketing strategies of the brands have now started incorporating new digital era elements like QR codes, AI and creative notifications. </p><p>However, these branding techniques sometimes land companies in trouble as well. </p><p>Recently, a seemingly harmless notification from Zepto landed the Bengaluru-based quick commerce firm in trouble and subjected it to online scrutiny. </p><p>Pallavi Pareek, a customer, received an unwelcome notification from Zepto reading, "I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill," along with three teary-eyed emoticons. </p><p>Pareek found the message 'insensitive' and posted a screenshot of it on her LinkedIn profile accompanied by a post penning down her concern. The company later issued an apology. </p>