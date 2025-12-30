<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight of the next-generation civil helicopter Dhruv NG, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to meet the requirements of the civil aviation market.</p>.<p>Before take-off from HAL here, the minister joined the pilot in the cockpit to gain firsthand insight into the helicopter’s advanced systems and features.</p>.<p>According to HAL officials, Dhruv NG, a sophisticated 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter engineered to master the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain is specifically upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market.</p>.<p>The helicopter, which represents a milestone in indigenous rotary-wing capability, has been designed for enhanced safety, performance, and passenger comfort.</p>.<p>The helicopter is equipped with twin Shakti 1H1C engines, providing enhanced power ratings and the advantage of internal maintenance capabilities within India.</p>.<p>It features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit, compliant with AS4 requirements, and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness, they said.</p>.Special meeting in two weeks to decide on in principle approval for Parandur airport: Ram Mohan Naidu.<p>In terms of safety and reliability, Dhruv NG incorporates crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and a proven twin-engine configuration for high redundancy.</p>.<p>In terms of ride quality, the officials said that the helicopter has advanced vibration control systems to ensure a smooth ride, tailored for VIP and medical transport.</p>.<p>Listing its features, the officials said maximum take-off weight of the next-generation civil helicopter is stated to be 5,500 kg, with a maximum speed of around 285 km/h, range of around 630 km (with a 20-minute reserve), endurance of around three hours and 40 minutes, service ceiling of around 6,000 metres (high-altitude capable), and internal payload of around 1,000 kg.</p>.<p>The Dhruv NG features a highly configurable cabin (7.33 cubic metres) adaptable for various civilian roles. For VIP/VVIP transport, it has luxury furnishings for four to six passengers, with a maximum capacity of 14 passengers.</p>.<p>As for its Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (Air Ambulance) role, the helicopter is equipped with a layout for four stretchers along with a doctor and attendant.</p>.<p>Its specialised roles include offshore operations, law enforcement, and disaster relief (SAR).</p>.<p>The Dhruv Civil NG is stated by HAL as a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters.</p>