Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on key accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.