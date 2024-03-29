JOIN US
Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on key accused

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 12:42 IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Several people were injured in the blast.

(Published 29 March 2024, 12:42 IST)
