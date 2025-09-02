<p>Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday has issued show-cause notices to Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and three other accused proposing penalties for alleged gold smuggling. </p><p>Top sources have told <em>DH</em> that the maximum penalty that could be levied on Ranya is Rs 102 crore but it is yet to be adjudicated. Along with her, three others may also face a hefty fine of over Rs 50 crore.</p>.DGP Ramachandra Rao, who was sent on compulsory leave after Ranya case, called back .<p>The actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.</p>.<p>Rao is the step-daughter of Director General of Police rank officer K Ramachandra Rao. </p>