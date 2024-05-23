Reality check: Drainage woes after 2022 floods continue to persist

The state government and the BBMP’s promise to de-clutter stormwater drains and remove encroachments remain unfulfilled even two years after the catastrophic 2022 flash floods.
DH’s reality check in the city’s eastern and southeastern neighbourhoods, including upscale layouts, revealed that the promise is either partially fulfilled or never carried out at all.
This means the neighbourhoods continue to remain flood-prone as the city prepares for six months of monsoon rains.
Even brief periods of light rain cause flooding in Blessing Garden Layout, Byrathi, as solid waste and silt clog stormwater drains 200 metres from its entrance.
Around three months ago, the BBMP started constructing retaining walls, but the project remains unfinished, leaving loose mud further clogging the drain and worsening the flooding situation.
G Suresh, a resident, noted that while some people had raised the entrances to their homes, some had permanently left. An abandoned tile-roofed home had the ‘For Sale’ board stuck on the compound — it has reportedly been that way since July 2022.
“Old-timers stick around for having lived here for long or due to proximity to their workplace. Property value fell by 20% compared to neighbouring layouts. A 3BHK rented out for Rs 30,000 three years ago, is today going for Rs 23,000,” he said.
In Rainbow Layout, Munnekolala, near the Outer Ring Road, a row of abandoned homes greets any stray visitor. Residents reportedly moved out shortly after the floods in 2022.
Although the stormwater drain work began over a year ago after demolishing some encroachments, homes next to the rajakaluve are lower than the drain, risking flooding if it overflows, noted Shyamala, a long-time resident living two streets away.
Spice Garden in Marathahalli has several commercial establishments, apartment blocks, PGs, and co-living spaces. During DH’s visit in 2023, the roads had large potholes, overflowing drains, and waterlogged basements. This time, the roads are waterlogged even without heavy rains.
Meanwhile, in Esteem Northwood Housing Society, at least 22 posh villas were flooded after weekend showers. Residents said they would not have invested Rs 2.2 crore to Rs 5 crore had they known the place is flood-prone.
Amarnath, an architect who moved to the city from the UK, was disappointed over investing Rs 4 crore for a villa here. “The interior work is still going on,” he said. “Now everything has been delayed. We are scared now.”
Taj Anwar, a villament owner, noted that his family temporarily moved to his brother’s home in Jade Garden Apartments at Sadahalli for six days after his daughter fell ill from sewage-mixed water overflowing into their home.
“The BBMP built the stormwater drain behind our villaments about two years ago. If it was there in 2021, we wouldn’t have bought our home here,” he said.
BBMP’s promises
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said engineers either temporarily or permanently fixed the issues in all flood-prone areas.
“In some places like Rainbow Layout, the work could not proceed because of a court stay order. Residents who encroached the rajakaluve did not provide alternative land to construct the drain,” he said.
He assured that BBMP would clear all obstacles to rainwater flow. “Even if obstruction is on private land, we will pay compensation (to clear it),” he said.