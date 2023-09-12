Home
Bengaluru

Realtor fined Rs 50,000 for illegally erecting hoarding in Bengaluru


Last Updated 11 September 2023, 21:34 IST

The BBMP on Monday slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on a private real estate developer for illegally erecting an advertisement hoarding.

This is the second instance where the civic body has fined a firm for disfiguring a public place.

It imposed the first fine on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). 

Residential project

In a release, the BBMP said Casa Grand had installed a flex in Talaghattapura area without approvals. The flex, facing the road, had displayed its upcoming residential project. 

The Rs 50,000 fine on the builder was imposed by Poornima, assistant executive engineer, solid waste management, BBMP. 

(Published 11 September 2023, 21:34 IST)
