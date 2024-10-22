Recovered forest land in Yelahanka to have medicinal garden, tree park 

<p>The 153-acre forest land in Yelahanka, recently reclaimed from the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), will soon be developed into a mini zoo, a medicinal garden, and an aviary, along with a tree park, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said.</p>.<p>On October 7, the minister announced that the department would not renew KFDC's decades-old lease on the land. Instead, the area will be transformed into much-needed green space for the northern part of Bengaluru, with the foundation stone for the project to be laid by the end of November. The eucalyptus trees on the site will be cleared to make way for the new development.</p>.<p>During an inspection on Monday, Khandre discussed the plans for the project.</p>.<p>"This part of Bengaluru lacks a lung space like Lalbagh or Cubbon Park. We will establish the Indira Gandhi Biological Park, Vishwaguru Basavanna Medicinal Garden, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Aviary, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Mini Zoo, and Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park," he said.</p>