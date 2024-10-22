Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Recovered forest land in Yelahanka to have medicinal garden, tree park 

On October 7, the minister announced that the department would not renew KFDC's decades-old lease on the land. Instead, the area will be transformed into much-needed green space.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 21:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 21:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us