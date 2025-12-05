Menu
Bengaluru police busted red sandalwood smuggling operations

Investigators later recovered 1,143 kg of red sandalwood from Tamil Nadu and Kulumepalya, Bengaluru. The haul was valued at Rs 1 crore.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 19:58 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 19:58 IST
