<p>Bengaluru: In two separate operations, Bengaluru police busted red sandalwood smuggling rings, arresting three people and seizing goods valued at Rs 1.75 crore.</p>.<p>On November 7, acting on credible information, Hulimavu police arrested a suspect and found a car packed with red sandalwood logs.</p>.<p>The arrested, Ahmed Pasha, 29, of Thanisandra, confessed to sourcing the logs cheap from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, and selling them at higher prices in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with his associates.</p>.<p>Investigators later recovered 1,143 kg of red sandalwood from Tamil Nadu and Kulumepalya, Bengaluru. The haul was valued at Rs 1 crore.</p>.<p>In the second case, RT Nagar police arrested two men and seized 754 kg of red sandalwood worth about Rs 75.4 lakh. The accused are Rajashekar, 29, an MBA graduate, and Varaprasad Reddy, 24, a BTech graduate, both from Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that, as they were unemployed, they stole the red sandalwood stored by an unknown person near Madanapelle in Andhra Pradesh and transported it to Bengaluru. They then attempted to sell it before getting caught.</p>.<p>Further probe is underway.</p>