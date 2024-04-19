JOIN US
Religious slogan case: Seven-day police custody for two men

The incident, which involved raising ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans, occurred at Chikkabettahalli near Vidyaranyapura on Rama Navami.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 21:06 IST

Bengaluru: Police have obtained seven days’ custody of two individuals, Farman and Sameer, arrested for allegedly assaulting members of a different community.

The incident, which involved raising ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans, occurred at Chikkabettahalli near Vidyaranyapura on Rama Navami. Senior police officers reported that although four people were initially arrested, two are minors. The minors have been sent to juvenile homes, while the adults are in police custody.

(Published 18 April 2024, 21:06 IST)
