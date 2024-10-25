Home
Renowned physicist Rohini Godbole passes away

Godbole, a brilliant researcher and a champion of women in science, joined CHEP as an associate professor in 1995 and has been a professor since 1998. Post her superannuation on July 31, 2021, she became an honorary professor.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:10 IST

Comments
Published 25 October 2024, 16:10 IST
