Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi records her statement before police

Bengaluru: Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, appeared before police on Wednesday to record her statement on the murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy, 34, whose body was found beside a stormwater drain in west Bengaluru’s Sumanahalli on June 9.

The police have arrested 17 people in connection with the case, including Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend Pavithra Gowda.

Vijayalakshmi went to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Bengaluru police is questioning her husband and other accused in the case.

She visited the police station at around 1.30 pm and came out after over four hours.

A senior police officer told DH that they needed her statements about some aspects of the case.