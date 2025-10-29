Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan to get fresh clothes, bedding once a month but stay in quarantine cell

The actor had also filed an Interlocutory Application under Section 91 of the CrPC, alleging that jail staff had "discriminated" against him. The court dismissed this application.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 14:39 IST
Bengaluru newsbengaluru crimeDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us