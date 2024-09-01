Renukaswamy murder case: No bail for actor Pavithra Gowda

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Saturday dismissed the bail applications filed by Kannada actor Pavithra Gowda and another accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which film star Darshan Thoogudeepa is a prime accused.
Police believe Darshan plotted the murder after Renukaswamy sent Pavithra obscene messages. Pavithra is Darshan's friend.
The bail applications were filed by Pavithra and another accused, Anu Kumar.
Pavithra’s advocate contended that she was involved in the crime and said she be granted bail considering that she was a woman.
P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), argued that the nature of the crime was heinous and gruesome, and granting Pavithra bail by virtue of her being woman was no ground.
According to Kumar, Renukaswamy was "tortured unimaginably" and two witnesses identified Pavithra's presence on the crime scene. DNA results also disputed her claims, he said.
Anu Kumar’s advocate contended that he was not present on the crime scene at all and played no direct role. However, the SPP said that Anu Kumar played a direct role in abducting the victim from Chitradurga and that he was present on the crime scene throughout.
After hearing both sides, the court dismissed both the bail applications.
Published 31 August 2024, 20:56 IST