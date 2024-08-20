Researcher flags patient data vulnerability on Bengaluru's Sagar Hospital chain's site

Bengaluru: A cybersecurity flaw on the website of a well-known hospital chain in Bengaluru put confidential patient data at risk of exploitation by cybercriminals, according to a complaint filed with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

On August 12, CERT-In registered the complaint after Sourajeet Majumder, a cybersecurity researcher, flagged the vulnerability in a sub-domain of the Sagar Hospitals website. Separately, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) acknowledged the issue in an August 9 communication with Majumder and promised a resolution.

DH has reviewed the emailed responses from the two agencies.