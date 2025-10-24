<p>Bengaluru: Residents and civic groups have launched a fresh petition opposing the proposed tunnel road project after Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMILE) introduced a new exit ramp near Sankey Tank.</p>.<p>They have demanded that the government scrap the entire 16.75-km project.</p>.<p>The online petition on Change.org raises alarm over the “sudden” design change, which cancels three of the four ramps planned at Mehkri Circle and adds a new one linking the tunnel near Windsor Manor to a point adjacent to Sankey Tank, about 2.5 km away.</p>.‘It is my promise’: Lalbagh won’t be affected by tunnel road, says DK Shivakumar during 'Walk with Bengaluru'.<p>Petitioners warned that the new alignment could cause “serious ecological, hydrological and geological damage” to the Sankey Lake area and threaten landmark structures nearby.</p>.<p>As per the revised plan, the ramp is expected to pass below or near Stella Maris School, TTD Kalyana Mantapa and Chowdaiah Memorial Hall.</p>.<p>“Hundreds of cars will exit from this ramp every hour, causing gridlock at the Sankey Road–18th Cross junction in Malleswaram,” the petition read. It added that the increased vehicular load will worsen congestion for local traffic and fail to achieve the project’s aim of easing commute time between Central Silk Board and Hebbal.</p>.<p>The petition also claimed that the Sankey Tank bund and nearby water aquifers could be at risk. “The construction will damage tree roots, alter groundwater flow and threaten the lake’s natural ecosystem,” it read, adding that tunnelling debris could pollute and destabilise nearby areas.</p>.<p>Residents have criticised the lack of public consultation. "If a detailed project report was prepared after extensive study, it appears that no in-depth study has been done for this new ramp, which was announced suddenly,” they noted.</p>.<p>The 16.75-km tunnel road, among Bengaluru’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, has already drawn criticism for its potential impact on several lakes, including Hebbal, Nagawara and Lalbagh.</p>