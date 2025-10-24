<p>Hassan: The doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Hasanamba temple were closed as per the tradition, following rituals, at 1.07 pm, bringing down the curtains on the 13-day festival in Hassan on Thursday.</p><p>Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava was held from October 9 to 23, this year. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Hasanamba temple is opened once a year, during the jatra. </p><p>The Hassan district administration had taken all measures and made arrangements to ensure that the devotees have smooth darshan. In all, over 26 lakh people had the darshan of the presiding deity, during the 13-day jatra mahotsava, according to the officials.</p><p>The doors of the sanctum sanctorum were closed after conducting pujas and lighting of the 'Nanda Deepa' by the priests. The rituals were conducted in the presence of Hassan District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and other officials. The doors were locked and the key was handed over to the temple administrative officer.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Byre Gowda said, "The devotees who had come to the temple have returned with happiness of a hassle-free darshan, this year. Lakhs of people from across Karnataka and even from other states visited the temple."</p><p><strong>Next year </strong></p><p>The Hasanamba temple will open from October 29 to November 11 in 2026 as part of the Jatra Mahotsava. The temple has earned a revenue of Rs 21.82 crore through the sales of tickets and laddu prasad, he said.</p>