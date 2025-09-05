Residents uncertain about zones, services under Greater Bengaluru Authority

<p>Bengaluru: With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five new corporations taking over the governance of the city, many residents remain unsure about accessing services and grievance redressal.</p>.<p>While several citizens were unclear about which corporation they belong to, a detailed list and interactive map on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) website, along with a QR code released by GBA, helped many identify their zones.</p>.<p>"I checked the map, and it said my area falls under the West Zone. I thought it would definitely be South. Now, I am unsure if we must approach the West offices for our works,” said H Rao, a resident of Basavanagudi.</p>.<p>Others shared concerns about routine services. "I had some problem with my e-khata and planned to approach the zonal commissioner. Now, I must check how the process has changed,” said R Suhas of Rajajinagar.</p>.Open to renaming GBA: D K Shivakumar on 'ignoring Kannada' remarks.<p>GBA officials, however, said citizens can continue to visit their ward offices as before. "For citizens, nothing changes on the ground. Except for zonal commissioner’s offices in Malleswaram and Dasarahalli, there are no changes to worry about,” said M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA.</p>.<p>He added that while administrative records are being separated and new e-office logins issued, these processes will not affect services.</p>