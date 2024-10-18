Home
Resign to 'atone' for scam in ST welfare corporation, BJP leaders tell CM Siddaramaiah

Gowda, a former chief minister, told reporters that Siddaramaiah should quit the CM’s post as a mark of ‘atonement’ for allowing misappropriation of ST welfare funds.
Noorul Hassan
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 03:16 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 03:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSiddaramaiahC T RaviD V Sadananda Gowda

