Resign to 'atone' for scam in ST welfare corporation, BJP leaders tell CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: BJP leaders C T Ravi and D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Corporation.</p>.<p>Gowda, a former chief minister, told reporters that Siddaramaiah should quit the CM’s post as a mark of ‘atonement’ for allowing misappropriation of ST welfare funds. </p>.<p>He noted that the CM himself conceded on the floor of the House that misappropriation of funds to the extent of Rs 89 crore had taken place in the corporation. </p>.Karnataka govt residential schools to be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki residential schools: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Demanding the chief minister’s resignation, former BJP general secretary C T Ravi told reporters that the BJP government was responsible for the formation of the ST welfare corporation. “When the Congress came to power, they only knew how to misuse the funds of the corporation,” Ravi said. </p>.<p>“As soon as the dates for the byelections were announced, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal came to Bengaluru and held a meeting with the CM and the deputy CM. I am afraid that the trio must have discussed a plan to rob some corporation as they did during the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.</p>.<p>On Siddaramaiah making major announcements during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Thursday, Ravi demanded that the Election Commission must take cognisance of these announcements and initiate suitable legal action against the CM, for violating the model code of conduct. </p>