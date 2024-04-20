Restoring Bengaluru's 'water heritage' need of the hour, say experts

Conserving and restoring Bengaluru’s water heritage is essential to restoring its heritage, Vishwanath Srikantaiah, called the city’s zenrainman, said on Friday.
On April 18, commemorated as World Heritage Day, Vishwanath spoke at the National Gallery of Modern Art, where he said long-forgotten traditional waterbodies like kalyanis, keres (tanks) and baavis (wells) are part of the city’s water heritage, particularly on account of the prevailing water crisis.
"With the water crisis in place, rigorous restoration works are taking place. However, it is important to look at the restoration process of lakes and wells from a social lens or from the point of social hydrology," he said.
He said the city's waterbodies play a central role in its transformative narrative as a society.
Alluding to lake and tank rejuvenation efforts, Vishwanath said: “Even though all the keres are restored, they can supply water for just 14 days. It is important that heritage wells are also restored. They have the capacity to recharge more groundwater.”
Heritage expert Meera Iyer who works with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was also a speaker at the event.
Vishwanath stressed that the restoration processes of waterbodies, especially heritage wells and tanks, should prioritise the needs of landless labourers.
Recounting her exploration of Bengaluru's kalyanis, heritage expert Meera Iyer, who works with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the city houses over 20 kalyanis. Several waterbodies are hidden, and they must be discovered and restored, she added.
