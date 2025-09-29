Retd employee of Bangalore Development Authority, broker held in site forgery case

<p>Bengaluru: A retired Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) employee is among three people arrested for conspiring to fraudulently register a plot using fake documents and an impersonator.</p>.<p>The fraud surfaced when Lakshmi Devamma approached the BDA to transfer rights of a plot after the death of her husband, L Bylappa, on September 19, 2019.</p>.<p>Bylappa had originally been allotted a 40x60 site (No 2129) in Arkavathi Layout in 2006, which was later exchanged for a new site (No 1089) in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL Layout) in 2018.</p>.Caretaker arrested for stealing Rs 2.5-lakh gold chain from elderly man in Bengaluru.<p>On reviewing Devamma’s application, BDA officials found that the NK Layout site had already been registered.</p>.<p>An inquiry revealed that a BDA employee, a real-estate broker, an impersonator N Bylappa posing as L Bylappa, his son, and a false witness named Devendra had created fake documents.</p>.<p>Using the impersonator, the group carried out a site cancellation and obtained a clean sale deed for the NK Layout property in 2018, cheating the rightful heir, Devamma.</p>.<p>Following a complaint by AP Kumar, Inspector of Police (Vigilance), BDA, the arrests were made.</p>.<p>The police arrested Chikkarai K, 68, the retired BDA assistant; broker Muralidhar, 60; and Manjunath B, 48, the son of N Bylappa, on September 23.</p>.<p>The Seshadripuram police registered a case under BNS sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).</p>.<p>The police have cautioned the public to remain vigilant against similar attempts to grab BDA sites using forged documents.</p>