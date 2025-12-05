Retired BMTC driver strangles paralysed wife, dies by suicide

<p>Bengaluru: A retired BMTC driver allegedly killed his paralysed wife before ending his own life in Subramanyapura, South Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Venkateshan R (65), who worked in the bus corporation for over two decades, was reportedly distressed by his wife Baby M’s condition.</p>.Four cops suspended for negligence of duty in Bengaluru.<p>Baby (60) became paralysed after a stroke five years ago. She lost mobility and speech, requiring full-time care.</p>.<p>Venkateshan told his family he could not bear her suffering. He had threatened to end both their lives, relatives told police.</p>.<p>On December 2, around 12.45 pm, the couple’s daughter-in-law returned to find Venkateshan hanging and Baby unresponsive in her wheelchair.</p>.<p>Their son, Anil Kumar, rushed home and discovered his father likely strangled his mother before taking his own life.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help is available. Please reach out for support at 14416 or 1800-891-4416.)</span></p>