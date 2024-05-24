Rich brats crashing luxury cars rarely get convicted

Geetha Vishnu, grandson of the late industrialist and MP, Adikesavulu, allegedly crashed his luxury SUV into a Maruti Omni in September 2017. The accident, which occurred near South End Circle, injured six people. Vishnu was allegedly under the influence of drugs and the police said they had recovered marijuana from the car. Vishnu “escaped from hospital” while in police custody, and surrendered three days later. He was acquitted in July 2019. His brother Adi Narayan, who was in the car with him, pleaded guilty and was convicted in January 2024. He was fined Rs 14,000.