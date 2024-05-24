Rich brats crashing luxury cars rarely get convicted

Public outrage has forced the review of a case involving an underage and allegedly drunk teen crashing into a motorcycle and killing two in Pune on May 19.
In the last decade, Bengaluru has been witness to a number of similar cases. In four cases that involved influential drivers, only one has resulted in a conviction. In one of the others, the driver was killed, and so the case was closed.
2013, Audi Q7
Near Mayo Hall, 1 dead, 2 injured
Rajesh Reddy, realtor and Kannada film producer Lokesh Reddy’s son, allegedly left one person dead and two others crippled when his Audi Q7 collided with an auto near Mayo Hall.
The accident, which occurred in June 2013, was reportedly caused by drunk driving. Reports said alcohol bottles had been found in the car, whose driver was 19 at the time. Rajesh was again nabbed by the Cubbon Park police two years later in another incident involving negligent driving.
* Status: Closed.
2013, Land Rover
Parappana Agrahara, 4 dead
An allegedly drunk Bar Krishnappa made headlines when his Land Rover ran over people walking on a footpath when he swerved to avoid a divider.
Krishnappa, given the moniker of ‘Bar’ for running a chain of bars and restaurants, was 56 in July 2013, when the incident occurred. It left four dead and six injured. He was also accused of an assault on policemen. He was acquitted eight years later, in November 2021.
* Status: Acquitted.
2017, Luxury SUV
South End Circle, 6 injured
Geetha Vishnu, grandson of the late industrialist and MP, Adikesavulu, allegedly crashed his luxury SUV into a Maruti Omni in September 2017. The accident, which occurred near South End Circle, injured six people. Vishnu was allegedly under the influence of drugs and the police said they had recovered marijuana from the car. Vishnu “escaped from hospital” while in police custody, and surrendered three days later. He was acquitted in July 2019. His brother Adi Narayan, who was in the car with him, pleaded guilty and was convicted in January 2024. He was fined Rs 14,000.
2021, Audi Q3
Koramangala, 6 dead
Karunasagar Prakash, son of DMK MLA Y Prakaash, was at the wheel when his Audi rammed into a divider and a wall in Koramangala. The driver and all six passengers were killed. The incident occurred in August 2021. The investigation found that the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving, and an excess of passengers. Karunasagar’s toxicology report came back negative for alcohol, according to the police. The case was closed as the driver was also killed.
* Status: Closed
Punishment? Essay writing
On May 19, a 17-year-old allegedly knocked down and killed two bikers, IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, while speeding in a Porsche.
He had reportedly run up a bill of Rs 48,000 at one of the two bars he had visited that night. The Juvenile Justice Board initially granted him bail and directed him to study traffic rules and ‘write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions’.
After a public outcry, the police asked the board to revise the order. On May 22, his bail was cancelled. He has been sent to a rehabilitation home until June 5. The driver hails from a family of builders.