Richards Town roads in ruins: Rs 38 crore works yet to begin 

Bengaluru: At least four roads in Richards Town, spanning approximately 10 kilometres, are in deplorable condition, with stone aggregates scattered across the stretch.
Some sections are damaged from pipeline installation, while others suffer from poor-quality asphalting. Despite the government recently sanctioning Rs 38 crore for roadworks, the project has yet to commence.
Residents of the area said accidents are on the increase since the neighbourhood roads began deteriorating. They specifically noted that roads such as Rogers Road, Viviani Road, MM Road, and Pillana Garden are not in a motorable condition and require immediate attention.
Rogers Road, for instance, was dug up in 2020 by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for laying a pipeline. “Ahead of the assembly polls last year, the road was restored with a thin layer of asphalt. However, it washed away in the first rain,” a member of the Richards Park Residents' Welfare Association said.
The road leads to at least four schools, including Florence High School and Clarence High School.
Last December, the BBMP floated tenders for roadworks worth Rs 38 crore in the Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency. The tender included works amounting to Rs 10 crore, covering stretches like Rogers Road, Viviani Road and surrounding areas. Residents say the work has not begun on the ground.
AC Srinivas, Pulakeshinagar MLA, assured that the road works will begin soon. “I already held the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the work. The BBMP must be completing a few paper works,” he said.
But residents said BBMP engineers have not even visited the spot yet. They hoped the asphalting work is completed before it starts raining heavily.
Published 24 June 2024, 20:03 IST