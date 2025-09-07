<p>Bengaluru: To ease traffic congestion caused by the haphazard parking of cabs and delivery two-wheelers, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have directed all cab aggregators and delivery platforms to integrate no-parking zones into their apps.</p>.<p>To enable this, the BTP has created a digital geospatial layer of Restricted Parking Zones across the city. This data is available via a standardised API interface and can be accessed by cab aggregators and delivery portals.</p>.<p>“One of the key contributors to traffic bottlenecks, especially in commercial and high-density corridors, is illegal or unauthorised parking, particularly in designated No Parking or Restricted Parking Zones. Our field observations and enforcement data indicate that a significant proportion of these violations involve vehicles associated with e-commerce delivery and cab aggregator fleets, often due to lack of real-time awareness of parking restrictions at the driver level,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), explained to <em>DH</em>.</p>.Rapido launches free platform for bike taxis; Uber, Ola exit service.<p>Once the aggregators integrate the API into their apps, it can alert the drivers and delivery agents that they have parked in a no-parking zone.</p>.<p>This could also be used by the company’s operations teams to track violations by their staff.</p>.<p>The integration will also help record violations, and repeated violations could be penalised.</p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer said that the issue needed to be addressed immediately.</p>.<p>“This is a big problem, especially in busy commercial streets. Cab drivers randomly park on the roadside, waiting for their customers. However, what they do not realise is that they are obstructing vehicular movement. Our officials try to move them ahead and in many cases, without any other option, we have to impose a fine for parking in a no-parking spot. If the app could alert them to no-parking zones, it will help them avoid fines and also help reduce congestion,” said the officer from the north division.</p>