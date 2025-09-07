Menu
Ride-hailing apps told to mark no-parking zones

The BTP has created a digital geospatial layer of Restricted Parking Zones across the city. This data is available via a standardised API interface and can be accessed by cab aggregators and delivery portals.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025
Published 07 September 2025
