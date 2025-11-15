<p>Bengaluru: Govindarajanagar police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old businessman Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, for stalking and sexually harassing a film actress.</p><p>A senior police officer said a team headed by Govindarajanagar police Inspector nabbed Reddy in Bengaluru airport when he landed and returned from Sri Lanka.</p> .Bengaluru horror: Gymnastics coach stalks minor girl for months; demands father to update him on her whereabouts.<p>Reddy, who came in contact with the actress in 2021, had allegedly stalking on several occasions. A case was registered at RR Nagar Police Station in October 17, and the case was transferred to Govindarajanagar Police Station five days ago. In her complaint the actress he tracked her movements, shared her morphed photographs on social media, threatened her family, and forced her to maintain a relationship with him against her wishes.</p> .<p>As the police received information that the accused might return from abroad, a Look Out Notice was also issued against him and he didn't respond when the police had issued notices to him to appear before the police for the investigation soon after FIR was filed, the police officer added. </p><p>Reddy is currently being interrogated after a medical examination, he will be produced before the court for further investigations. Reddy, however claimed before the police that he had spent so much on her.</p>