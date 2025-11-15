<p>Mumbai: Asserting that the cash-benefit scheme for women was one the key deciding factors in the outcome of Bihar elections, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the Election Commission of India to rethink whether such money distribution was correct or not. </p><p>Talking to reporters in his hometown of Baramati in Pune district, Pawar said that the outcome of the Bihar polls was not different from what was predicted by incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results | Nitish’s arrow hits bull's eye, Lalu's lantern flickers, lotus in full bloom.<p>“Women (in Bihar) took command of the election into their hands. I had earlier felt that a scheme under which Rs 10,000 is deposited in bank accounts of women had generated a favourable effect (for NDA)", Pawar said referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.</p><p>A four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term Union Minister, Pawar wondered how the poll body allowed the distribution of money under the scheme during elections. </p><p>The Election Commission should think if the money distribution (by the Bihar government under the scheme) was correct", the veteran politician said and raised concerns over the possible implementation of the Bihar template in future elections. </p><p>"During the Maharashtra polls too, the amount was officially credited to the accounts of women. If ruling parties use a similar method in elections, it will hamper the trust of the people as well as the election process", he said referring to Mukhya Mantra Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. </p>