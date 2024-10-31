Road rage: 5-yr-old boy injured after family returning home from Deepavali shopping attacked in Bengaluru

<p>A five-year-old boy was injured after two men attacked a family of four travelling by car in Kasavanahalli, southeastern Bengaluru, on Wednesday night in a case of suspected road rage, the police said. </p><p>The police have arrested the main suspect, identified as Krishna Moorthy, 24, and are searching for his accomplice. </p><p>Anoop George, a techie from Chikkanayakanahalli driving the car, said that his wife, 36, and two children were returning home after last-minute Deepavali shopping. </p><p>"Two men, who were on a two-wheeler, stopped my car after overtaking, asked me to roll down the window, and without any provocation, hit the rear window glass with a rock,” George, 39, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>"Both my children were in the back seat. My five-year-old son had to get three stitches on his forehead. He is fine now. There was a pool of blood on the seat. My daughter, 11, is traumatised from the incident, and so are we." </p><p>The incident occurred around 9.30 pm near Maaramma Temple in Choodasandra.</p>.3 govt entities vie for 100 acres at defunct Mavallipura landfill site in Bengaluru.<p>When George and his wife confronted the two following the attack, he said they ran away. Some passersby had also gathered at the spot, he said. A video shared by George on X showed the moment the two suspects attacked the car.</p>.<p>"Before us, they tried to stop another car in front of us. However, they didn’t stop. That’s when the two approached our car," George alleged. </p><p>George then went to the nearby Aarogya Hastha Hospital to treat his son and called the police. Patrolmen arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. </p><p>On Thursday morning, George filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police as he was in the hospital the previous night. </p>.<p><strong>Contradictory claims</strong> </p><p>Police said Moorthy, the arrested suspect, contradicted George’s claims. </p><p>"The suspect has claimed that the victim’s car had touched his bike somewhere in Bellandur and damaged it. He left without stopping. When confronted, there was an argument, which led to the incident," a senior police officer told DH. “Further probe is on and a search for the other suspect is underway.” </p><p>The case was registered under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). </p>