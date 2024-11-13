Road rage: Mechanic arrested for assaulting BMTC driver  

<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old mechanic was arrested by the S J Park police in Central Bengaluru for assaulting a BMTC bus driver on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The suspect, identified as Mujahid, a resident of Kalasipalya, allegedly attacked the driver following a minor collision between his two-wheeler and the bus.</p>.Two-wheeler rider abuses, assaults BMTC driver in road-rage incident; arrested .<p>The police said after the bus grazed Mujahid’s vehicle, he reportedly overtook the bus, forced it to stop, and confronted the driver.</p>.<p>During the altercation, Mujahid allegedly struck the driver’s side window, causing damage. The driver, with assistance from passengers, managed to restrain Mujahid and handed him over to the police.</p>.<p>“This is a case of road rage,” a police officer stated. “Mujahid will be presented in court, and further investigation is underway.”</p>