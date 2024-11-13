Home
Road rage: Mechanic arrested for assaulting BMTC driver  

The suspect, identified as Mujahid, a resident of Kalasipalya, allegedly attacked the driver following a minor collision between his two-wheeler and the bus.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 02:05 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 02:05 IST
