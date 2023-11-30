JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Robbery case: Four habitual offenders arrested in Bengaluru

The suspects have been identified as Imran alias Bodke, 28; Mohit alias Mohan, 24; Arfath, 25; and Syed Maz, 22.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 03:26 IST

Follow Us

Four people, including two habitual offenders, were arrested by the RT Nagar police in connection with a robbery case. At least a dozen cases have been solved with these arrests, including one in Tamil Nadu.

The suspects have been identified as Imran alias Bodke, 28; Mohit alias Mohan, 24; Arfath, 25; and Syed Maz, 22.

On November 21, the gang allegedly barged into a bar in RT Nagar and demanded money by flashing a knife at the person behind the counter. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the suspects by scrutinising CCTV footage in the vicinity.

Police said two of the suspects have a combined 52 cases in their name in various police stations across the city, and in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 03:26 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT