Robbery case: Four habitual offenders arrested in Bengaluru

Four people, including two habitual offenders, were arrested by the RT Nagar police in connection with a robbery case. At least a dozen cases have been solved with these arrests, including one in Tamil Nadu.
The suspects have been identified as Imran alias Bodke, 28; Mohit alias Mohan, 24; Arfath, 25; and Syed Maz, 22.
On November 21, the gang allegedly barged into a bar in RT Nagar and demanded money by flashing a knife at the person behind the counter. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the suspects by scrutinising CCTV footage in the vicinity.
Police said two of the suspects have a combined 52 cases in their name in various police stations across the city, and in Tamil Nadu.