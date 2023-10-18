Rotary to host fundraiser film festival

Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) will host its first film festival next month. Proceeds from the two-day event will be used to create awareness about career options for women in filmmaking and allied fields, and also support their choices.
The club organised a panel discussion with renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and Kannada film director Champa Shetty on Monday to announce the ‘RCB International Film Festival for a Cause’. Moderated by
acclaimed film critic N Vidyashankar, the discussion focused on the dearth of women behind the camera and their reluctance to enter the field.
“Women needn’t stick to costumes, make-up and hairstyling (departments),” Kasaravalli said while encouraging women to consider a career in cinematography, sound engineering (especially foley), screenplay, and translation, among others.
Champa was an actor and a dubbing artiste before she donned the director’s hat. Reflecting on her journey, she said men are reluctant to accept a woman as the captain of the ship.
Speaking about the fundraising initiative, RCB president Nalini Nanjundayya said, “Under Rotary, we have adopted many schools and colleges but most girls drop out after Class 12. We want to introduce these new and emerging areas to them.”
Four Indian and four international films, curated by Vidyashankar, will be screened at the festival.
RCB International Film Festival for a Cause, on November 3 and 4, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. For details, call 080 2212 0317